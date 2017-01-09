Adidas sponsors French esports organization Team Vitality

French esports organization Team Vitality has announced sporting apparel giant Adidas as its official outfitter. The deal will see Adidas equip all Team Vitality players with “a very new collection” that the public will have “the opportunity to discover very soon.”

“We are extremely glad to have the opportunity to work hand in hand with Adidas, a brand with which we share the identity of being both competitors and forerunners,” Team Vitality owner Fabien “Neo” Devide said in the announcement. “Vitality is reaching a new mark and will be the first major esport brand dressed up by an outfitter that is amongst the leaders in traditional sports. Esport is expanding on all fronts, may it be in the medias or in business, and this partnership confirms the trend!”

Team Vitality will be competing in the upcoming EU LCS. The League of Legends team exhibited strong performance during the 2016 EU LCS Spring group stages, finishing in third place. Despite this, the team finished in 5th-6th place in the 2016 EU LCS Spring Playoffs, losing to Fnatic. The team’s current starting roster is:

Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet (Top)

Charly “Djoko” Guillard (Jungle)

Lee “GBM” Chang-seok (Jungle)

Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik Holm (Mid)

Pierre “Steeelback” Medjaldi (AD)

Ha “Hachani” Seung-chan (Support)

Team Vitality also has divisions in Call of Duty, FIFA 16, Rainbow Six: Siege, Gears of War, Overwatch, and Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft.