Blizzard Korea has banned 10,000 Overwatch accounts in 2017 for cheating

Blizzard Korea has revealed that it has issued over 10,000 account bans for cheating in Overwatch. Detailed in a post on the official Battle.net Korea forums, Blizzard has issued three waves of bans in 2017 so far, with the latest seeing over 7,000 accounts sanctioned.

A total of 10,598 accounts have been banned by Blizzard Korea this year alone. The last wave of bans, which took place on January 11, was by far the largest. The accounts were deemed to be using “non-permitted third-party” programs. A translated statement reads “We are also aware of the fact that nuclear programs are circulated through various communities, and we will prepare countermeasures.”

Players are encouraged to report instances of hacking in Overwatch to Blizzard, which can be done via this web form or by sending an email to hacks@blizzard.com

In other Overwatch news, Blizzard recently released the latest Overwatch patch on the Public Test Realm server. The update nerfs Ana, D.Va, Roadhog, while Sombra has received a minor buff. The patch also allows players to equip up to four emotes, sprays, and voice lines from the hero gallery. Players can bind these to unique keys or mouse buttons.

