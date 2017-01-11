EU LCS 2017 group draft and schedule revealed

The European League of Legends Championship Series group draft and schedule have been revealed for the coming 2017 Spring split, starting January 19.

As the European broadcast team previously announced, the EU LCS season will have two groups of five teams for 2017. These teams will play best-of-threes according to a conference format on a single stream. On January 10, the team revealed the EU LCS group draft results, selected by the teams themselves.

Group A:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Misfits

Giants Gaming

Team ROCCAT

Group B:

H2K-Gaming

Splyce

Team Vitality

Unicorns of Love

Origen

At the conclusion of the group draft, color casters were somewhat mixed on the results, but all seemed to agree that Origen would place dead last in Group B, while teams in Group A may have more breathing room to avoid the bottom.

The full schedule was also revealed and posted on lolesports. Teams will play teams within their own group twice, once at the start of the split, and then again at the end. They will play teams in the opposing group during the middle of the split. The first match of the season is on January 20 between Origen and H2K-Gaming.

You can follow Kelsey Moser on Twitter @karonmoser.