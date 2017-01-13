Five up and coming Smash Melee players who could break out in 2017

By Daniel “Tafokints” Lee

While the gods of Smash dominated 2016, a crop of new pros are coming up in the ranks.

The advent of tools such as 20xx and Melee Online have helped newer players make great jumps in their gameplay. We are beginning to see new players hit the top 32 in super-majors and the top 100 on the annual rankings. While we saw big jumps in the past year from players such as Kyle “dizzkidboogie” Athayde and Edgard “n0ne” Sheleby, there are several others improving at a rapid pace.

Who will see the biggest jump in 2017? Keep your eye on these five:

Griffin “Captain Faceroll” Williams

Main(s): Sheik

Region: Southern California

Captain Faceroll grinds tournament events harder than anyone else in Melee. On some weeks, you can see him play in five events. That kind of hard work propelled Captain Faceroll to steady growth in 2016 and a resume of wins against top 20 players such as Kevin “PewPewU” Toy, Joey “Lucky” Aldama, and Dajuan “Shroomed” McDaniel. At the end of the year, he was rewarded with a 45th finish on the annual SSBMRank.

While he accomplished a great deal at local and regional tournaments, he has not had a breakout performance at a major event. He finished in 33rd at Evo 2016 and 49th at Genesis 3 and The Big House 6, but it’s only a matter of time before we begin to see some Top 16 level performances from Captain Faceroll. His punish game and fundamentals continue to improve, and he is incredibly meticulous about studying in-depth situations and determining the best course of action. That work ethic alone will take him far in 2017.

Jack “Crush” Hoyt

Main: Fox

Region: New England

At the local level, Crush has been destroying the competition, winning countless weeklies and also the first ever New England Invitational. Things started coming together for Crush at the national level when he finished in the top 32 at Pound 2016, Super Smash Con 2016, and Shine 2016.

Players from his region will tell you how aggravating it is to play his runaway Fox. He can play this style effectively even against elite players, which has earned him wins against Ryan “The Moon” Coker-Welch and Kyle “dizzkidboogie” Athayde. His skill level improved after each event in 2016, as he rounded out his playstyle to deal with better players. As he continues to mature in his gameplay and mental game, he should see even better results in 2017.

Jeremy “Squid” Deutsch

Main: Falco

Region: Southern California

Squid entered an astounding 126 tournaments in 2016, averaging roughly 2.5 events per week. Over the course of the year, he started to come into his own, taking sets over several of SoCal’s top players. He even made top 48 at Evo 2016, defeating Abhishek “Prince Abu” Prabhu. The most impressive aspect of Squid’s game is how much of the fat he’s trimmed off his game as he continues to fine-tune little things. While the hard work has paid off at SoCal locals, Squid is primed for some breakout performances in 2017.

Zain “Zain” Naghmi

Main: Marth

Region: Maryland/Virginia

Players from Zain’s region readily gush about the potential of their young, growing star. He garnered respect from the top players in Maryland / Virginia for years, but he only recently started traveling out of the region. He struggled early in his first out-of-region event at Evo 2016 where he lost to an Ice Climbers player, Andre “Choknater” Felix, but he salvaged his bracket by putting together a mini run with wins over Cary “Vro” Zhang, Ammon “Ka-Master” Styles and Juan “Medz” Garcia to finish 49th. His hometown friends would tell you that Zain felt nervous and didn’t play up to his full potential at Evo 2016.

His breakout performance didn’t come much later, as he made the front page of r/smashbros with wins over Justin “Plup” McGrath and Kalindi “KJH” Henderson to finish in 17th at The Big House 6. The pieces are there for Zain; his Marth is insanely technical with nifty platform cancels and pivots. He’s also an incredibly smart player who understands how to play the neutral game and when he can extend combos or when he needs to retreat. Repeat performances of The Big House 6 should be expected out of him.

Justin “Syrox” Burroughs

Main: Fox

Region: Colorado

After his impeccable performance at Eden, where he defeated Johnny “s2j” Kim and Colin “Colbol” Green and took Mustafa “Ice” Akcakaya to game five, Syrox captured the Melee community by storm. His fifth place finish at the event is a remarkable improvement from the start of the year at Genesis 3, where he placed 65th. His late 2016 resume also includes wins over Zachary “SFAT” Cordoni and Jason “Gahtzu” Diehl.

