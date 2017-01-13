Four things we’ve learned so far at the Overwatch Winter Premiere

The classic combo of Reinhardt and Lucio is still quite strong (Blizzard)

The Overwatch Winter Premiere may not be the biggest tournament of the 2017, but its group stages have been a great example of the state of the game.

Thanks to a meta that’s been set in place for months now, the best teams are able to prove exactly how good they are – with no fear of cheese or bizarre picks coming their way. But not everyone is happy with the meta, including yours truly.

These are the four things we’ve learned from the Overwatch Winter Premiere round of eight.

Immortals is better than we thought they were

It’s no secret that Immortals have struggled when forced to play on LAN. They scrubbed out pretty hard at the 2016 Overwatch Open, losing 0-2 to both Fnatic and Cloud9 for a quick departure from the tournament.

Since then, they’ve swapped in two new players in tank player David “Nomy” Ramirez and support Stefano “Verbo” Disalvo, and suddenly the team seems to have righted itself after months of flailing. Their calls are more decisive, their ult timings more clean and coordinated, their attacks more vicious.

The question remains, though: Will they be able to get over the LAN jitters once an offline tournament rolls around?

If they hold onto this roster, Immortals has no excuse to not perform on LAN. They have all the tools in place with strong DPS players, a pair of very good tanks, and decent enough supports. They’ll have to work on retaining that team cohesion if they hope to establish themselves as a top-tier roster.

Sorry, Mercy, Overwatch doesn't need you right now (Blizzard)

Mercy is in a bad spot

Mercy hasn’t been seen much in competitive play as of late, and the Winter Premiere has cemented that. With two minutes and thirty seconds of total play time at the tournament, her pick rate puts her down the list with the likes of Widowmaker, Bastion, and Junkrat in the lowest tier of Overwatch heroes.

In the early days of competitive Overwatch, Mercy was a prime pick for her game-changing ultimate, strong single-target heals, and solid damage boost. So why is she only picked in 0.16% of game time?

The short answer is that other supports simply do what she does, but better. Ana, with her Biotic Grenade, enables stronger burst heals while shutting down opponents’ ability to heal themselves. Lucio’s Sound Barrier keeps teammates alive, negating the need for Mercy to resurrect anyone. Zenyatta provides single-target healing and damage increases on a target simultaneously, something Mercy can’t do.

For Mercy to come back into meta, something is going to have to change. Either her numbers are going to have to be tweaked to make her healing or damage boosts undeniable, or the meta will change enough to make her reactive style more desirable.

FaZe Clan may want to consider some outside of the box strats to find wins (Blizzard)

FaZe isn’t adaptive enough…yet

The hype surrounding FaZe Clan has been on the rise since their strong showings at the Route 66 Cup and MLG Vegas events. Their ability to play to the meta has been thoroughly impressive, taking full advantage of tanks to shove their way to a pair of big second-place tournament finishes.

But they lack creativity. If you take a look at what some of the best teams at the Overwatch World Cup were doing (hey there, South Korea), adaptation is the key to ascending to the higher echelons of competitive play.

Once they’ve committed to a particular strat, it’s for FaZe to get off of it. Outside of new member Mikeya, few players have been willing to swap heroes mid-game at the Winter Premiere. Some of that reluctance can be chalked up to the relatively stagnant meta in Overwatch right now, but if they’re being outskilled while playing within it, it’s time to make a change.