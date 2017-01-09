HCT Winter Championship brings Hearthstone to the Bahamas with a $250,000 prize pool

Blizzard will be avoiding its weather namesake by headed to the sunny Bahamas for the Winter Championship (Blizzard)

Much like migratory birds, Blizzard has decided to head south for the winter. The 2017 Hearthstone Championship Tour Winter Championship will be headed to the Bahamas, the developer has announced.

Taking place from March 23-26, the 16-player event will take top the top four players from each of the four major regions (Americas, Asia-Pacific, China, and Europe) and pit them against one another mere feet from the Bahaman sands.

As has become the standard in Blizzard-hosted competitive Hearthstone, the format will take the best-of-seven Conquest format, in which players must win with four of their five decks (after the opponent bans away the fifth). The tournament will have a group stage, with the top two from each of the four groups feeding into a single-elimination bracket.

The overall prize pool for the tournament will be $250,000 with the winner taking home $60,000.

The 2016 HCT saw the rise of prodigy William “Amnesiac” Barton, as the 15 year old stormed his way through the bracket stage to take home the grand prize.





Taylor Cocke is begging and pleading his editors to send him to the Bahamas. Follow him on Twitter @taylorcocke.