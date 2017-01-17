Injustice 2 trailer shows off new characters, including Brainiac and Robin

DC villain Brainiac as seen in Injustice 2 (Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. Interactive has released a new Injustice 2 trailer, highlighting the game’s story mode and new characters.

The trailer showcases many of the game’s heroes battling with each other, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl. It also shows off new characters Robin, Poison Ivy, Bane, and Brainiac.

Robin and Brainiac are the only confirmed playable characters thanks to screenshots released by WB.

Brainiac and Robin revealed as playable characters in Injustice 2 (Warner Bros.) More

The video also teases another villain, Darkseid, who is available for download by pre-ordering the game. Darkseid had a stage cameo in the first Injustice game and appeared in the mobile version.

After refuting a release date leak earlier this month, Mortal Kombat and Injustice creator Ed Boon confirmed Injustice 2’s release date: May 16, 2017 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.





Michael Martin covers all things FGC. Follow him on Twitter @Bizarro_Mike.