Latest Overwatch patch now on PTR, nerfs Ana, D.Va, Roadhog

Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter Overwatch has a new patch available for playing on the Public Test Realm, the developer announced. The update introduces a number of changes, specifically to the heroes Ana, D.Va, and Roadhog.

Ana’s healing boost has been decreased by 50 percent, as Blizzard deemed the boost from her Biotic Grenade to be too powerful, especially when used on heroes with big health pools.

D.Va’s health has been increased to 400 from 200, and her armor decreased to 200 from 400. The bullet damage from her Fusion Cannons has been decreased from 3 to 2, but the number of bullets per shot has been increased from 8 to 11.

Roadhog’s Chain Hook now pulls targets directly in front of him “except in cases where Roadhog drastically rotates.” In addition, the hook can now be broken if the target leaves Roadhog’s line-of-sight before being pulled. The line-of-sight checks are now conducted from Roadhog’s position, as opposed to the hook’s position. As a result, players should no longer be hooked around corners.

Sombra receives a minor buff, with her hack now taking 0.8 seconds, down slightly from 1 second.

Blizzard has also detailed a number of gameplay tweaks and user interface updates, including a clearer Kill Feed with indicators where ultimate abilities and headshots were executed, and fixes to maps.

The new update will also allow players to equip up to four emotes, sprays, and voice lines from the hero gallery. Players can bind these to unique keys or mouse buttons.

Blizzard recently launched new map Oasis for Overwatch, over a month after it was released in the Public Test Realm.



