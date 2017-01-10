League of Legends Patch 7.1 doesn’t do much to help AD carries

Since the beginning of the 2017 season, AD carry players in League of Legends have been on the receiving end of a meta seemingly designed to tear them down at every turn. The relative weakness of Lethality and the rise of tanks meant they could shoot their beefy brethren in the face forever and never seem to get anywhere. What’s more, assassins and burst mages lurked around every corner

Many were looking for some respite in Patch 7.1. Well, sorry folks, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer before you can continue to shoot people in the face properly. Outside of a trio of ADCs, there isn’t much that improves the strength of right clickers in this patch.

Draven is getting extra base damage on his Spinning Axes, but now they scale off bonus AD instead of total AD, enabling his mid game to pack a little extra punch. Kalista’s spears now stack even when Rend is on cooldown, giving her more of an opportunity to burst out a greater number of enemies in a single fight. Finally among the ADs, there’s Lucian, whose passive will do more damage at early levels on top of his Q getting a base damage increase at all stages of the game.

That’s it for AD carry champions. Not a ton of help here, but there are a few nerfs in other lanes that the bot lane heroes will be happy about.

For starters, Poppy. The tanky bane of ADCs everywhere is getting a pair of changes, with her shield duration dropping to three seconds from five and the damage on her instant cast ultimate getting halved. No longer should Poppy players be able to solo out a Vayne with minimal effort. They’ll actually have to put in some work now.

As for other champions that won’t be able to pick off squishies quite as easily, there’s Camille getting nerfs to her health growth, passive shield duration, and duration of stun on her ultimate’s knockback. Kennen’s ultimate does more damage the longer a champion is in it, rather than front-loading it for a ridiculous burst. Lee Sin’s Dragon Kick doesn’t do quite as much damage as it used to. Syndra’s ult got a big cooldown increase to stop her from one-shotting people quite so often in the early stages of the game, and she can’t pick up three of her balls with her W anymore (though the one ball does do 20% true damage now).

Finally, jungle changes. Since the changes to jungle camps at the beginning of this season, jungling champions have simply gotten too much experience too quickly in the early game. Patch 7.1 aims to change that, dropping first clear experience on Murkwolves, Raptors, Krugs, and Gromp. That way, junglers should never be levels ahead of their solo laners, as the lord Faker intended.

To read up on the full notes for League of Legends Patch 7.1, click right on that link.

That’s all for this patch! For more on League of Legends and everything else esports, keep it right here on Yahoo Esports.





Taylor Cocke is still waiting for a proper ADC fix, Riot. Follow Taylor Cocke on Twitter @taylorcocke.