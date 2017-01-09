League of Legends team FlyQuest officially announced by Milwaukee Bucks owner

FlyQuest is the team formerly known as Cloud9 Challenger (FlyQuest)

After weeks of speculation and leaks, Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens has officially confirmed the rebranding of League of Legends team Cloud9 Challenger to FlyQuest.

Due to the rule against a single organization owning two pro-level rosters simultaneously, Cloud9 was forced to sell off the roster that qualified for the NA LCS during the 2017 Spring Split Promotion Tournament.

The FlyQuest roster is:

An “Balls” Le – Top

Galen “Moon” Holgate – Jungle

Hai “Hai” Du Lam – Mid

Johnny “Altec” Ru – AD carry

Daerek “LemonNation” Hart – Support

Thomas “Thinkcard” Slotkin – Coach

Balls, Hai, and LemonNation are all members of the classic Cloud9 roster that stormed through the NA LCS in the summer of 2014. Hai in particular is a highlight of the FlyQuest roster, known as one of the greatest shotcalling minds in the West.

AD carry Altec never quite lived up to the potential that he showed early in his career. Having played for the likes of Evil Geniuses, Winterfox, Gravity, and NRG, he’s shown flashes of brilliance, but never quite found the consistency to be considered a top-tier AD carry.

Moon is the least experienced player on the roster. His most high-profile starts came at the beginning of the 2016 Summer Split, when he stepped in to replace a suspended Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett for the first weeks of the season.

This will be Wes Eden’s first venture into esports. A private equity investor, he became the co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014.

