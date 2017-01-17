Maestro removed from I MAY roster, Flawless unable to start

Hu “Maestro” Jianxin, Chinese support player for LPL team I MAY, has been removed from the 2017 Spring roster list due to a contract problem, according to the team’s weibo. Though not explicitly stated in the post, Korean jungler Sung “Flawless” Yeonjun won’t be able to start in Week 1 due to the two foreign player limit.

“Very sorry,” the weibo post began. “Due to a contract problem, we have to remove I MAY support player, Maestro, from the LPL Spring 2017 roster list. Thank you, friends. Please follow us for further official developments.”

Without Maestro, the official LPL Week 1 roster list for I MAY currently includes the following players:

Top: Shek “AmazingJ” Waiho

Jungle: Tu “Ben4” Xincheng

Jungle: Sung “Flawless” Yeongjun

Mid: Kang “Athena” Hawoon

ADC: Xie “Jinjiao” Jinshan

Support: Yun “Road” Hangil

As I MAY lack a second Chinese support player or a Chinese mid lane substitute, Chinese jungler Ben4 and Korean support Road will have to start for I MAY in the first week of the LPL. It is unclear what the contract problem plaguing Maestro was or what further solution I MAY will come to as the split develops.

