Misfits sign Smash 4 star Larry Lurr

Misfits’ new Smash 4 player Larry Lurr, formerly of Elevate, competing at CEO 2016 (Rose Silvestre)

Misfits has announced the team has signed its first Super Smash Bros. Wii U player Larry Lurr.

We told you we weren't done yet this week!! Check out the vid for more exciting news ????????https://t.co/LIEB1i2cMA — Misfits (@MisfitsGG) January 13, 2017





Formerly of Elevate, Lurr joins Super Smash Bros. Melee player Ryan “The Moon” Coker-Welch in Misfits’ fighting game division. He is considered the best Fox player in Smash 4 and is currently ranked seventh overall on the Panda Global Rankings, which rated the top 50 players in the world last year (an updated ranking for 2017 is forthcoming.)

Happy to announce I am now apart of @MisfitsGG as their professional Smash 4 player! Just in time for G4!! — Larry Lurr (@LarryLurr) January 13, 2017





Lurr has a slew of top 8 finishes in 2016, including 7th at both CEO 2016 and Evo 2016, 2nd at the Rio de Janeiro eGames Showcase 2016, and recently 2nd at 2GGT: ZeRo Saga.

Earlier this week NBA team the Miami Heat announced a partnership with Misfits. Speaking with Yahoo Esports, Heat exec Michael McCullough said the team plans to “integrate Misfits into everything we’re doing,” which includes fan engagement and cross-promotion with the NBA team and its social media and broadcasts.





Michael Martin covers all things fighting games. Follow him on Twitter @Bizarro_Mike.