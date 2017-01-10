Newbee.Boss announces mixed gender Dota 2 lineup with female player Axx alongside veterans Xiao8, Ferrari_430, Chuan

Chinese esports organization Newbee has unveiled their new Dota 2 roster for the Newbee.Boss team.

As revealed on a post from the team’s official Twitter account, the lineup includes female player Axx (full name unknown) as well as seasoned veterans Zhang “xiao8” Ning, Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan, Luo “Ferrari_430” Feichi, and newcomer Zei9 (full name unknown).

Newbee.Boss may potentially be the first professional Dota 2 team to compete at a major event with a mixed gender roster. Axx’s Dotabuff profile displays a solo MMR over 7k, and a tendency to play mid heroes.

Xiao8 was part of Newbee’s squad at The International 2014, which would go on to win the major. Shortly afterwards, he announced that he would be taking a break from the pro scene, eventually coming out of ‘retirement’ to sign with Chinese team LGD.

Legendary carry player Ferrari_430 joins Newbee after a long stint with Invictus Gaming, whom he parted ways with in August 2016. He had been playing for IG for five years, helping the team win first place at The International 2012.

Support player ChuaN has been signed to Newbee since December 2015. The team failed to find success at The International 2016, placing 9th-12th despite placing third at the Manila Major earlier in the year.

Not much information is available on newcomer Zei9, other than he is allegedly the son of a Chinese billionaire. Given the nature of the other players of the team, he is likely a support player of some sort.

Valve’s Dota 2 roster lock hit last night, so it looks like Newbee.Boss just missed the deadline. If that is the case, the team will not be eligible to be invited to major events and will instead have to enter through open qualifiers.

The next upcoming Dota 2 major is the Kiev Major 2017, scheduled to take place April 20-23 in Kiev, Ukraine.



