Reworked Warwick’s abilities shown off for League of Legends

Warwick’s full kit is now available to take a look at (Riot Games)

After Warwick’s cinematic reveal Monday, Riot Games has released the full ability kit for the reworked League of Legends champion.

First up, his passive deals extra magic damage on his auto attacks and heals him based on damage dealt if he’s below half health.

His Q is a targeted dash that lands him behind whoever he hits, healing him for damage dealt. If Q is held down, he jumps behind his target.

W gains him the scent of an enemy, dropping a trail to whoever it targets. It works in two ways: passively directing to anyone nearby with less than half HP and, upon activation, drawing a path to all enemies nearby.

His E gives him damage reduction on initial activation and can be reactivated to Fear anyone within a short range.

Finally, Warwick’s iconic ultimate is getting a rework. No longer is it a targeted ability, instead gaining significant range and becoming a skillshot. What’s more, you can now block it, as Warwick will lock down the first enemy hit, rather than his target. It’s worth noting that he can’t be interrupted during his leap.

Depending on the numbers, this kit certainly seems like it could be a strong one. He’s got more utility now, can CC multiple targets, and is significantly more mobile than before. The only question is how strong his jungle clear will be, something that was key to the way Warwick used to operate.

You can check out his full kit over on the League of Legends page, and we’ll keep everything updated on the reworked Warwick right here on Yahoo Esports.

Taylor Cocke is officially terrified of new Warwick, even though he finds his tail adorable. Follow Taylor on Twitter @taylorcocke.