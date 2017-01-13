South Korean esports organization ROX announces Overwatch team ROX Orcas

Esteemed South Korean esports organization ROX has announced a new Overwatch team, named ROX Orcas. As shared by the League of Legends team ROX Tigers’ official Facebook page (via ESPN), the team is comprised of players with established backgrounds in various competitive first-person shooters:

Kyeong-hoon “Aloha” Cho

Tae-wook “Try” Kang

Gwang-ho “Le1gend” Cha

Chang-gyun “Melee” Chung

Dae-min “Daemin” Kim

Joon-hwan “Guardian” Cho

According to the announcement, Aloha will be the playercoach for the team. His listed achievements include winning the 2010 Shinhan Bank Special Force Master League and 2010 Shinhan Bank Special Force 10th Master League, as well as competing in other tournaments.

ROX is perhaps best known for their League of Legends team, the ROX Tigers. The team placed 3rd-4th at the League of Legends World Championships in 2016, knocked out in a close 3-2 series by winners SK Telecom T1.

Overwatch has been well-received in South Korea. The team representing South Korea went on a hot win streak at the Overwatch World Cup 2016 at BlizzCon, taking first place without dropping a single map.

In related news, Blizzard Korea recently issued over 10,000 bans to Battle.net accounts that were found to be using third-party hacks to cheat in Overwatch.



