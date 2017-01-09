South Korea’s most prominent Dota 2 team MVP Phoenix disbands

South Korean esports organization Team MVP has shut down its Dota 2 team MVP Phoenix following the departure of its players. The news was reported on Fomos Korea and confirmed by MVP on its Twitter account (via Dot Esports).

As reported a few days ago, Kim “DuBu” Doo-young had left MVP Phoenix for the North American Team Onyx. Kim “Febby” Yong-min had recently signed to Fnatic’s new roster, joining as a roaming support.

Kim “QO” Seon-yeob has signed on to enter Dota 2 tournaments as part of Evil Geniuses CEO Peter “ppd” Dager’s team, WanteD. Based in North America, WanteD is allegedly not a full-time team, though it will be playing in the upcoming Kiev Major.

Meanwhile Kim “Velo” Tae-sung has signed to Malaysian team Geek Fam, which was formed to compete at ESL One Genting 2017. It is not known if he will remain with the team after the event.

Lee “Forev” Sang-don is currently a part of the team B)ears, comprised of European and South East Asian Dota 2 players.

It’s worth noting that Valve issues a roster lock on January 9 at midnight that remains in place until after the Spring Major (also known as the Kiev Major 2017) taking place April 20-23, 2017.

MVP has since combined its other two teams, MVP Hot6ix and MVP Aegis, to form a single roster.

Speaking to Fomos, head coach Lim Hyeon-seok said that he will not be giving up on Dota 2 and would continue efforts to “raise the level of Korean players andthe level of Korea’s Dota 2 by recruiting potential foreign teams overseas.” (via translation)

“I think that the existing players will come back to Korea and start from the foundation so as to create the basis and environment to revive the name of MVP Phoenix,” Lim said.

With Valve’s roster lock period upon us, several teams recently announced their new line-ups, including the newly formed (and scarily formidable) Team Onyx, returning team Cloud9, and Fnatic.



