SSBMRank lists Armada as number one Melee player in the world

SSBMRank has revealed Adam “Armada” Lindgren as the number one overall rated Super Smash Bros. Melee player in the world.

Armada tops the list (via Red Bull) for the second year in a row. He won Genesis 3, Smash Summit 2 and 3, and UGC Smash Open. He also came in second at The Big House 6 and Evo 2016.

Daniel “Tafokints” Lee has called Armada “the obstacle all other players must overcome” to contend for best in the world.

Evo 2016 champion Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma and Joseph “Mang0” Marquez, came in second and third on the list, respectively.

The top ten is as follows:

Adam “Armada” Lindgren Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma Joseph “Mang0” Marquez

Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman William “Leffen” Hjelte Justin “Plup” McGrath Zachary “SFAT” Cordoni Weston “Westballz” Dennis Jeffrey “Axe” Williamson Dajuan “Shroomed” McDaniel

This is the fourth year MeleeItOnMe has compiled the SSBMRank. In 2016, 21 new players entered the top 100. The U.S. had 79 players, with Canada, Mexico, Japan, and various European countries rounding out the rest of the list.

If you’re curious how the Melee players are ranked, here is a breakdown of the voting process.

Michael Martin covers all things FGC. Follow him on Twitter @Bizarro_Mike.