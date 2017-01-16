Team Liquid picks up Saintvicious, Jarge to join League of Legends coaching staff

Team Liquid is ramping up their League of Legends coaching staff, picking up both Josh “Jarge” Smith and Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco. Jarge will be the team’s new head analyst, while Saintvicious will be taking on the role of strategic coach.

The pair will be joining head coach David “Dlim” Lim, as well as analysts Kevin “TeeKHay” Bracken, and Keith “Snowspots” Torres.

Jarge has a lot of experience in the League of Legends coaching world, having been the head analyst for Fnatic during the 2014 season. Later, he would become an analyst for Team SoloMid, where despite internal struggles, he helped the team to the 2016 NA LCS Spring Split Finals.

Saintvicious is a longtime veteran of the LoL scene, having played professionally for a variety of teams from the beginnings of the esports to the 2015 season (plus a few matches in 2016). Since his retirement from pro play, he’s served as a coach for the likes of Team Coast, Apex Gaming, and Dignitas.

For more on everything League of Legends and the coaching shuffle, keep it right here on Yahoo Esports.





Follow Taylor Cocke on Twitter @taylorcocke.