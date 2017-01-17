The 2017 NA LCS Spring Split Finals to take place in Vancouver

Professional League of Legends is headed to the Great White North, as Riot Games has announced that the 2017 NA LCS Spring Split Finals will be headed to the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia. The event will take place from April 22-23.

The victors of the Final will take home 90 championships points and earn a spot at the 2017 Mid-Season Invitational, the location of which has yet to be announced.

This is the second time in two splits that an NA LCS Final will be in Canada, as the 2016 Summer Split Finals took place in Toronto at the end of last year. There, Team SoloMid was able to bring down a streaking Cloud9 in order to secure a first seed at the 2016 World Championship.

The NA LCS Spring Split kicks off this weekend with a rematch of last year’s Summer Split final between Team SoloMid and Cloud9. Keep it right here on Yahoo Esports for coverage on that and everything else League of Legends.





Taylor Cocke. Follow him on Twitter @taylorcocke.