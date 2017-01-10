TwitchCon 2017 dates and new location announced

TwitchCon 2017 moves to Long Beach. (Twitch) More

Streaming platform Twitch has revealed the details for its third annual TwitchCon event.

TwitchCon 2017 will be hosted at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. The event will run from October 20-22.

This year’s show will feature industry and community panel sessions, live events, and exhibitor booths. With Twitch’s recent expansion into other content creative categories including music, food, photography, makeup, and others, the convention will be “extending its focus to encapsulate the interests of its broader community.”

Twitch has secured some reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center for attendees. A limited number of rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees can book these via the official TwitchCon website.

More convention details, including a schedule, will be revealed closer to date.

The Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center was selected for its location, surrounded by 150 restaurants and served by three airports. The previous TwitchCon was hosted in San Diego Convention Center, with 35,000 participants attending over the three-day period.



