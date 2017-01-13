WESA: CS:GO Pro League 2017 will be streamed exclusively on YouTube

EPL Seasons 5 and 6 will not be streamed on Twitch. (Valve)

The World Esports Association has officially announced that it will be streaming the ESL Pro League Seasons 5 and 6 English broadcasts exclusively on YouTube.

Previously, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ESL Pro League was broadcast via streaming website Twitch. This marks the first time the league will be streamed exclusively on YouTube, with no Twitch stream.

Pro League will be streaming a re-run of the Season 1-4 finals on its YouTube channel. The first will be streamed on Friday, January 13 and the re-runs will continue each weekend until EPL Season 5 begins on February 7.

“This arrangement allows us to get more value for our content, which leads to more revenue for our teams and players, while offering the viewer a state-of-the-art experience in today’s evolving digital world.” said commissioner of WESA Ken Hershman.

The total Pro League prize pool for 2017 has been increased to $2 million ($1 million per season). Season 5 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 7 and will culminate with the Pro League finals at the Verizon Theatre in Dallas, Texas on June 3-4.

In related CS:GO esports news, the ELeague Major will start on January 27 and features 16 competitive teams. Yahoo Esports will be at the event, so stay tuned to our CS:GO hub for coverage straight from the show floor.



